Georgia, Alabama struggle with protecting health, reopening amid pandemic

Georgia and Alabama struggle to balance reopening, all while still dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Georgia Republican Sen. David Perdue admits there’s a long road ahead. rebuilding the economy damaged by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think if we follow the rules, follow the protocols we can certainly open this economy safely,” said Sen. Perdue.



Georgia has seen a slight uptick in coronavirus cases… It was one of the first states to reopen *non-essential businesses like hair salons.

In neighboring Alabama:



“COVID in Alabama is still raging,” said Democratic Alabama Sen. Doug Jones.

Jones adds Alabama is seeing a record high number of COVID cases.



“Just because things are starting to open back up with the economy doesn’t mean we can let our guard down,” said Sen. Jones.



Meanwhile, lawmakers say unemployment numbers are staggering.

Democratic South Carolina Congressman Jim Clyburn lead a hearing in Congress Thursday. During the hearing, employment experts said the job market won’t improve until the virus is under control.

But health experts say there is reason for Americans to be hopeful.



Michelle McMurry Heath, one of the leading voices in the science industry, says three of the vaccine candidates are nearing final clinical trials.

“Scientists all over the world are working day and night to beat this,” said Dr. McMurray-Heath.



Still, a vaccine may not be available until later next year.