Georgia bar exam rescheduled because of coronavirus outbreak

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia’s Supreme Court announced Friday that it has rescheduled the state bar exam because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Recent law graduates will also be allowed to practice temporarily without a bar license.

The high court said in a news release that the exam that had been set for late July has been postponed until September 9 and 10.

Because of difficulties that delay could cause for recent graduates, the court also adopted a temporary rule to allow them to be provisionally admitted to practice before taking the exam.

