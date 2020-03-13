Georgia congressman ends self-quarantine, heads back to Washington

Georgia Congressman Doug Collins has ended his self-quarantine because of exposure to a person who has coronavirus. He is on his way back to work, a spokesman tells News 3 early Friday.

Collins went into self-quarantine on Monday after a photo of him and a person who tested positive for the virus was discovered. Collins came in contact with that person on Feb. 27 at a conservative convention in suburban Washington, D.C.

Collins never showed any signs of illness during isolation.

It was more than a week after that contact before Collins discovered he had possibly been exposed to the virus. He immediately went into self-quarantine in his Gainesville, Ga., home.

One of the events he attended after the potential exposure but before he went into self-quarantine was the opening of the Muscogee County Republican headquarters in Columbus. He was here on Saturday and spent an hour and a half greeting supporters and doing interviews.

Collins was one of four lawmakers to go into self-quarantine as a result of contact with the coronavirus patient at the C-PAC gathering.

He traveled back to Washington on Friday and will participate in House votes, according to spokesman Dan McLagan.