Georgia congressman ends self-quarantine, heads back to Washington

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Georgia Congressman Doug Collins has ended his self-quarantine because of exposure to a person who has coronavirus. He is on his way back to work, a spokesman tells News 3 early Friday.

Collins went into self-quarantine on Monday after a photo of him and a person who tested positive for the virus was discovered. Collins came in contact with that person on Feb. 27 at a conservative convention in suburban Washington, D.C.

Collins never showed any signs of illness during isolation.

It was more than a week after that contact before Collins discovered he had possibly been exposed to the virus. He immediately went into self-quarantine in his Gainesville, Ga., home.

One of the events he attended after the potential exposure but before he went into self-quarantine was the opening of the Muscogee County Republican headquarters in Columbus. He was here on Saturday and spent an hour and a half greeting supporters and doing interviews.

Collins was one of four lawmakers to go into self-quarantine as a result of contact with the coronavirus patient at the C-PAC gathering.

He traveled back to Washington on Friday and will participate in House votes, according to spokesman Dan McLagan.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories