Georgia congressman wants to protect pastors’ rights to talk politics in the pulpit

WASHINGTON- A Georgia Congressman wants to remove a restriction on churches- that doesn’t allow pastors to talk politics and prayer. But those opposing the idea believe the majority of America is against lifting that restriction.

For Georgia Congressman Jody Hice — promoting religious freedom- is personal.

“Having been a pastor for 25 years plus prior to Congress I saw firsthand the damaging impact of the Johnson Amendment,” said Republican Rep. Hice, of Georgia’s 10th Congressional District.

Since 1954- The Johnson Amendment has banned non-profit organizations and churches from supporting political candidates.

That really threatens and censors what can and cannot be said in the pulpits of America with thread of losing your tax-exempt status if you cross some nebulous line that the government disapproves of.”

Hice says while a pastor – his church’s tax-exempt status was threatened after he spoke freely about political candidates at church.

He’s now working on a bill to remove the restriction.

“I don’t think that’s wise for our politics or our churches,” Guthrie Graves-Fitzsimmons, Center for American Progress.

Guthrie Graves-Fitzsimmons works with the Faith and Progressive Policy Initiative at the Center for American Progress.

He fears repealing the Johnson Amendment would make churches more like a political organization than a place of worship.

“I go to church to pray, to be in fellowship with my fellow Christians, to center myself, and yes to hear about issues in the world, I don’t go to church to hear political endorsements,” said Graves-Fitzsimmons.

Graves-Fitzsimmons says he feels confident the majority of America doesn’t want churches endorsing candidates.

President Trump has mixed public statements on the topic, but during the state of the union he said the country shouldn’t “muzzle preachers and pastors” which means if Hice can get the bill passed, the president may support it.