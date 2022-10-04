COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Department of Public Health is holding a Public Health on Wheels event on Victory Drive. The event provides community members with resources like Monkeypox and Flu vaccinations and information on preventing overdoses on the community.

Opioid Response Coordinator at West Central Health District, Jessica Ricks, said every hour seven people die from an opioid overdose. An overdose can be recognized by unresponsiveness, shallow or erratic breathing and irregular or no heartbeat.

“The message we want to get across is being aware of what is out in our community. We’re seeing a rapid increase of illicit drugs that are laced with Fentanyl from weed to manufactured pills that look like Smarties,” said Ricks.

The department is discussing the use of Narcan and its importance with community members at the event. According to Ricks, Narcan is used as a life-saving drug blocks the overdose from affecting the brain. If used, it can revive a person with a suspected overdose before emergency services arrive.

The health department is also providing information on how to contact emergency services during an overdose without facing consequences like arrest.

Along with opioid overdose prevention and vaccinations, the health department is also offering STI and HIV testing.

They will be offering all the resources at the Holiday Inn and Suites on Victory Drive until 1 p.m.

For more information on the event, please visit the department’s website.