Georgia deputy, suspect exchange gunfire

BURKE COUNTY, Ga (CBS)- Tense moments Saturday afternoon in northeast Georgia.

The Burke County Sheriff’s office says a deputy was following up on a reported kidnapping from Richmond County.

The deputy spotted the suspect’s car in Burke County, and that’s when the shooting started.

“We were looking for a potential kidnapping suspect with a victim in the car with him at that time, that had come out of Richmond County. Our deputy had encountered the vehicle. Upon encountering the vehicle at about 4:30 shots were fired between the suspect and our deputy. Our deputy is okay,” said Chief Lewis Blanchard of the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

There’s no word on whether the deputy suffered any injuries.

The suspect did shoot a patrol car.



Also no word on if the suspect was injured.