Georgia Elector votes up for grabs as state finishes counting ballots

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – As Georgia’s vote count continues in the race for President of the United States and U.S. Senate, you might be wondering how the Georgia’s electoral vote affects this process.

Georgia has 16 Electoral College votes up for grabs. That means 16 people will go to the state capitol to vote for the next President on Dec. 14. Whether those 16 people are Democrats or Republicans is decided by the state’s popular vote.

“When people went to the polls yesterday, or early voted, or absentee voted, they weren’t really voting for Donald Trump or Joe Biden, they were voting for 16 people to go represent one of the two candidates,” Joseph Brannan, one of the state’s Electors, said.

The big question now is how long will it take before we know who will occupy the White House for the next four years? That’s where the Electoral college comes into play.

“When will we know? Really you don’t have to know until Dec. 8, because that’s when the states are required to certify their electors. Obviously, no one wants it to drag on that long. But if there are lawsuits or anything like that, that’s the date by which a state must certify their electors,” Brannan said.

In some states, electors do have to vote for the popular vote, but in Georgia they don’t.

The first president to be elected by the electoral college was George Washington in 1789.