Georgia has executed a man convicted of the 1994 killing of a convenience store clerk.

JACKSON, Ga. (AP) – Officials say 52-year-old Ray Jefferson Cromartie was pronounced dead at 10:59 p.m. Wednesday after an injection of pentobarbital at the state prison in Jackson.

Cromartie, when asked if he had any last words, declined to make a statement. Then, when asked if he wanted a prayer said on his behalf, Cromartie said ‘yes’ and a chaplain said one for him. Once the drugs began flowing, the inmate took some deep breaths, exhaling deeply before he went still.

Cromartie had been convicted and sentenced to die for the April 1994 slaying of Richard Slysz at a convenience store in Thomasville, near the Georgia-Florida line. A Georgia Supreme Court summary of the case says Cromartie and another man went into a convenience store on April 10, 1994, and Cromartie fatally shot Slysz and then grabbed two cases of beer before leaving the store.