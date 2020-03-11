Georgia House passes spending plan with some teacher raises

Top Stories

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA (AP) – The Georgia House has passed its version of the state’s 2021 budget, a proposal that would give teachers $1,000 of the $2,000 pay raises sought by Gov. Brian Kemp while using the remainder to stave off cuts to various programs. T

The House passed the proposal by a vote of 134-35 on Tuesday. It would spend $28.1 billion in state money and $54.2 billion once federal and other money is added in.

The House Appropriations chairman says the proposal equates to an increase of about $566 million in funding over this year’s budget.

