Georgia House seeks $1,000 teacher raise, not Kemp’s $2,000

ATLANTA (AP) – Budget writers in the Georgia House want to give teachers a $1,000 pay raise instead of the $2,000 Gov. Brian Kemp is seeking.

The House would use money freed up by a lower pay raise to boost pay for other state employees and protect programs from budget cuts.

The House Appropriations Committee on Monday approved House Bill 793, its version of the state’s 2021 budget. It would spend $28.1 billion in state money and $54.2 billion once federal and other money is added.

The measure is expected to be debated in the full House this week. The Senate would then get its say.