Georgia lawmakers look to tackle surprise medical bills

Top Stories

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA (AP) – Legislation that would protect some patients in Georgia from surprise medical bills that can run to tens of thousands of dollars is gaining momentum at the state Capitol.

A Georgia Senate committee approved a bill Wednesday that would require insurers in many cases to pay for care by a doctor or at a hospital that is not within their network of medical providers.

It would also limit patient liability for those charges. About half the states in the U.S. have approved laws that regulate surprise billing. But states don’t regulate most large employer plans, so federal action is needed to protect all patients.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Remarkable Women

More Remarkable Women

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories