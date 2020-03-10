Georgia leaders discuss efforts to battle coronavirus

ATLANTA- Extra steps are being put in place as some cruise ship passengers stuck on the Grand Princess in California return to Georgia.

Plus, one of Atlanta’s largest counties — Fulton – is closing schools Tuesday after an employee tests positive for Covid 19.

What started as two cases of the coronavirus in Georgia last Monday has quickly escalated to six confirmed cases.

The DPH also believes there are an additional 6 cases– those are presumptive cases, meaning they don’t have the official confirmation from the CDC just yet.

If that does come back, it could mean that Georgia has 12 cases of Covid 19.

One of those cases includes a traveler who recently returned from South Korea and exhibited symptoms.

Georgia’s Governor Brian Kemp has isolated an area east of Atlanta — Hard Creek Labor Park in Morgan County where they have set up seven emergency trailers — where they will transport patients who exhibit symptoms of the coronavirus in case they need to be isolated.

Thirty-four passengers who were on the Grand Princess cruise ship will be brought back to the Dobbins Air Force Base will be brought here and remain in self-quarantine.

“Dobbins has a capacity now of 151 evacuees. We have additional at the Clay National Center in case we need 190 beds. We have significant capacity of what we are tracking,” said Adjutant Gen. Tom Carden.

The DPH has tested 60 people for coronavirus in Georgia right now. They believe 12 have tested positive; The CDC says six and are waiting on the other six.

The state insurance commissioner is asking urgent cares and insurance companies to waive off any costs for patients who want to be tested for Covid, and it is free for those who are uninsured.