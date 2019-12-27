Georgia leads nation in flu and Muscogee County ranks among hardest hit areas in state

ATLANTA, Ga (WRBL) Right now, Georgia leads the nation in cases of flu and flu-related illnesses—and Muscogee County’s flu rate ranks among the highest in the state.

This flu season, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicts nearly 4 million Americans have contracted flu-related illness resulting in 32,000 hospitalizations and 1800 deaths nationwide.

So far, 19 children have died this flu season, 9 of them in the last week.

The CDC says 8% of Americans will get sick from the flu, with children and adults older than 65 at greater risk, and everyone 6 months and older should get the flu vaccine.

Doctors say even if you get the vaccine, you’re not immune from the flu. However, you reduce complications and speed up recovery time.

“If you look at the stats, the deaths occurred in patients who did not have the flu vaccine. It is among patients from those who did not get it. Even if you get the vaccine, it will prevent you from getting complications,” said Dr. Satishkumar Ganjam of North Atlanta Primary Care.

The CDC says the group that is of highest risk of getting flu complications — like pneumonia, bronichitis, sinus infections — are adults older than 65, pregnant women, young kids and those with pre-existing medical conditions.

While health experts say getting a vaccine before October is ideal, it’s still not too late to get the flu vaccine so that your body develops immunity during the peak winter months.

The flu targets Georgia

A new study shows that Georgia is the sickest state when it comes to flu — a 12% increase compared to last year.

Kinsa — a California-based company that tracks flu data in real time with smart thermometers says several counties in Georgia are more than 9% sick with influenza type illnesses.

Some of the worst counties in the Peach State include Chatham County in Savannah, DeKalb and Fulton in Atlanta, Muscogee in Columbus and Richmond County in Augusta.

Here are some other flu facts:

– Georgia is 6.5% ill, this is 12% higher than this time last year and 65% higher than the last 4 years’ average

– Alabama is in second place with 6.1% ill and is 22% higher than this time last year and 44% higher than last 4 years’ average

– Texas is in third place with 5.6% ill and is 83% higher than this time last year and 61% higher than last 4 years’ average