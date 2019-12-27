Georgia man already in prison faces charge of concealing wife’s death

WALKER COUNTY, Ga (CBS)- A northwest Georgia man previously convicted of murder is now accused of concealing his wife’s body.

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office has charged B.J. Cole in connection to the discovery of his wife’s body in a grassy field a couple miles outside of Lafayette.

Police say Britney Nicole Parker’s body was found on June 18th by two men walking in the area.

“We received the crime lab final report back several weeks ago, and the district attorney has now had time to view our complete case file along with the crime lab analysis of the autopsy, and today we’ve reported that the cause of death with Britney Nicole Parker was acute methamphetamine toxicity,” said Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson.

Bob Jay Cole was on parole after serving 28 years of a life sentence for murder. In June his parole was revoked.

If and when he does get out of prison, he’ll be transported to Walker County to be booked on these new charges.

The death of Britney Parker was ruled accidental. But authorities believe Cole has some responsibility in hiding her death.

“We allege and our theory is, is that she died from an overdose of methamphetamine. We believe he found her, most likely became alarmed, scared because he was on parole,” said Sheriff Wilson. “We believe that after he found her that he transported her in his Ford Explorer SUV, in the back luggage area of the automobile, and then dumped her body in the grassy field out on Old Mineral Springs road.”

But Cole, who is currently in the Georgia state prison on a parole violation is charged with Concealing the Death of Another Person.

That charge is a felony punishable by one to ten years in prison.



