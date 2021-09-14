Georgia man arrested early Tuesday morning for attempted murder and robbery, Dothan police say

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Early Tuesday morning Dothan police arrested a Georgia man who caused mayhem at a gas station off Ross Clark Circle.

According to a press release, Tuesday morning Dothan Police Officers responded to a gas station in the 1100 Block of Ross Clark Circle for reports of a man with a firearm. Prior to officers arriving on scene, reports were updated that shots had been fired and a vehicle had been stolen from the scene.

Steven Smalley, 48, of Alto, GA mugshot

Upon arrival, authorities began the investigation. According to victims and witnesses, the suspect, Steven Smalley, 48, of Alto, GA, approached the victim, armed with a handgun, and demanding the victim’s car.

When the victim refused, Smalley fired one round towards the victim but did not strike him, police said. Smalley was able to obtain the car keys from the victim and drove off with the car.

A BOLO was issued for the vehicle as investigators worked the crime scene. Shortly after the BOLO was issued, Smalley was located on Ross Clark Circle driving towards the crime scene. Officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and took Smalley into custody.

Steven John Smalley was charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of robbery 1st degree and is being held without bail.