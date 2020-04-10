Georgia man who said he found girlfriend dead charged with murder

SNELLVILLE, Ga. (AP) – A Georgia man has been charged with murder in his girlfriend’s death two days after he told police he found her dead in their backyard.

News outlets report Gwinnett police discovered 36-year-old Natasha Smith dead on Monday after her boyfriend called to report her shooting. Police say 35-year-old Antoine McFarlane told them he found Smith shot dead when he got to the couple’s Snellville home on Monday.

Police say they issued a warrant for his arrest after speaking to witnesses and collecting evidence at the scene. McFarlane was booked into county jail Wednesday.

