Georgia mayor faces scrutiny after ‘privilege’ Facebook post

BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (AP) – Residents of a Georgia city expressed outrage Wednesday after some say a mayor posted a disparaging and potentially racist message in a Facebook community group.

Bloomingdale Mayor Ben Rozier posted a message Tuesday, alluding that being on government assistance was “privilege.” Rozier wrote that privilege was having things without paying for them and having the ability to protest without worrying about calling out of work.

Bloomingdale resident Hannah Minter said Rozier used racial stereotypes, specifically against African Americans.

The post, has since been deleted, and never mentioned a specific race or skin color.

A Facebook post from the City of Bloomingdale’s page said they were aware of Rozier’s post.

Rozier didn’t immediately respond to comment requests.

