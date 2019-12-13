Georgia moving forward with mass voter purge Monday

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia election officials will soon begin a mass purge of inactive voters. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in October released a list of over 313,000 voters whose registrations were at risk of being cancelled.

They were mailed notices in November and had 30 days to respond in order to keep their registration intact.

A spokesman for the secretary of state says the purge will begin overnight Monday. He says the number of registrations canceled won’t be known until then.

Critics argue that deciding not to participate in elections shouldn’t result in removal from the rolls. Election officials counter that list maintenance helps prevent voter fraud.