Georgia Power’s proposed rate hike met with customer protests

ATLANTA – (CBS) Georgia Power representatives asked state officials yesterday to allow the utility company to raise its rates.

Georgia Power says it needs to raise power bills by approximately $10 per month in order to strengthen the state’s electrical system, rebuild its storm restoration fund, close coal ash plants, and comply with federal regulations.

But a group of protesters gathered outside the meeting says the company should not pass those costs on to its customers.

“There needs to be storm damage repairs done. We agree that there needs to be coal ash cleanup. However, not on the backs of working class people. We believe that Georgia Power should foot the bill,” says customer Wan Smith, speaking to Atlanta’s CBS affiliate, WGCL.

The state commission will decide in December whether Georgia Power will be allowed to increase its rates.