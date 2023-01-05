GEORGIA (WRBL) – One man’s dream came true in a unique way over the weekend, or so he thought.

Georgia based realtor, Scott Stallings, coincidentally shares a name with the professional golfer and 3-time PGA tour winner, Scott Stallings. That coincidence is what led to a mistake that landed a Master’s Tournament Invitation in Stallings, the realtor’s, hands.

“I know how special the Master’s is and to open up an envelope addressed to you with an invitation to play at the Master’s is just like a surreal moment but I knew it wasn’t for me,” said Stallings.

Both men are also married to women named Jennifer, making the coincidence that much greater.

The realtor and his wife were surprised to see a green envelope with a gold logo when they arrived at their St. Simon’s Island home for New Year’s Eve. At first glance, Stallings thought he had finally won the lottery to the highly-sought after golf tournament.

He describes himself as a casual golfer and said he knew the invitation had arrived at the wrong location.

“I’m a casual golfer, I don’t take it seriously, not enough to get into the Master’s anyway,” said Stallings.

Stallings and his wife contacted the pro-golfer on New Year’s Day via Instagram and let him know that his invitation had arrived to the wrong location.

“When he received it, I don’t think he believed it because he put some kind of ‘ha ha ha’ emoji on it like ‘yeah, this is a scam, this is not real’,” said Stallings.

He and his wife then sent photos of the invitation along with a letter from the Augusta National Golf Club to prove the legitimacy of the message.

The golfer gave Stallings a call the next day and posted the direct message that has gained so much popularity over the past few days.

“I follow him every time he’s playing and when he is on TV. I always watch him and root for him and to actually speak to him- it was just a surreal moment. He was just a great guy,” said Stallings.

As a thank you, the pro-golfer has offered to take Stallings to two practice rounds during the Master’s Tournament week and will also take him and his wife to dinner.

“I’ve seen it on TV but it’ll be nice to have that first-hand experience,” said Stallings.

WRBL has reached out to the pro-golfer for comment but has not heard back yet.