Georgia set to execute man convicted of killing store clerk

ATLANTA (AP) – Corrections officials in Georgia are set to execute a man convicted of shooting a convenience store clerk to death more than 30 years ago.

Fifty-eight-year-old Jimmy Fletcher Meders is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Thursday evening at the state prison in Jackson.

He was convicted of murder and sentenced to die for the October 1987 killing of store clerk Don Anderson in coastal Glynn County.

Anderson was fatally shot in the chest and head, and $38 was taken from the store cash register.