Georgia sets anti-trafficking training for employees, others

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia is offering a new online training course to educate people on how to recognize human trafficking and how to take action if someone spots it.

Governor Brian Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp announced the plan Monday. Kemp says he will mandate that all members of his staff take the training.

He also says he will encourage the heads of state agencies to mandate it for almost 80,000 state employees. The half-hour video course is also available to the general public. Marty Kemp is encouraging members of churches, civic groups and others to view it.