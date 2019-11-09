Georgia Southwestern State University student beaten, 5 men arrested

AMERICUS, GA. (WRBL)–Five men have been arrested in connection to the beating of a Georgia Southwestern State University student.

Tyler Ellis, 22, sustained serious injuries during a beating on Oct. 31.

The following individuals have been arrested and charged with the offense of Affray:

Prem Pareshbhai Patel, Age 19

Jamal Simpkins, Age 20

Austin Tyler Sheltra, Age 23

Brandon Cole Abbott, Age 22

Matthew Lee Cannon, Age 18

All five individuals surrendered to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Friday.

According to the Americus Times-Recorder, Ellis, was attacked and severely beaten by a group of men as he was leaving a fraternity party on Halloween. The incident happened on William B. King Dr. near the Georgia Southwestern State University campus.

According to Ellis’ mother, he suffered head trauma and bleeding on the brain. Ellis was transported to Navicent Health Center in Macon, where he is recovering from numerous injuries to the head, brain and face.

The Georgia Southwestern State University students charged in this case are undergoing conduct review. That process should be complete sometime next week.

Additionally, both fraternities involved in this incident are also going through administrative review with the University and have been temporarily suspended from all social activities.