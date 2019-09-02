Georgia State Parks Preparing to Host Hurricane Dorian Evacuees

Georgia’s State Park System is closely monitoring Hurricane Dorian and preparing to host those sheltering from the storm. Evacuees and their pets are welcome in Georgia’s State Parks, including horses at parks with equestrian facilities.

All cottages and campsites will allow pets during this time. Campsites and cottages are available at regular rates, and “dry camping” is free during this emergency event. Parking fees and pet fees will be waived for evacuees.

Group shelters are also available. Evacuees should contact park offices directly for assistance. Evacuees are strongly encouraged to travel to northern Georgia State Parks since strong winds and heavy rain may affect southern parks.

As of September 1, the parks had approximately 11,500 campsites, cabins and yurts available. For the latest storm notifications, visit GaStateParks.org/alerts. Park locations can be found at the following link: GaStateParks.org/map.