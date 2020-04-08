Georgia teen accused of stabbing father to death, wounding 2 family members

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) – A 19-year-old teenager in Georgia has been accused of stabbing his father to death and wounding two other family members.

Police say Austin Chuong was booked into county jail for murder on Monday. Police say they found 56-year-old Andrew Choung dead when responding to a domestic disturbance call in the family home near Atlanta.

News outlets report he’s the father of Austin Choung. Police say 57-year-old Jenny Phang and 24-year-old Eric Choung was hospitalized for their injuries.

Police say Austin Chuong was captured by police in the woods close to the family home.