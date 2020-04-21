Georgia teen charged in fatal shootings of two men

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP)- Authorities in Georgia say they arrested a 19-year-old in the fatal shooting of two men 10 days after he was released from jail on drug charges.

Gwinnett County police say Steven Thanh Tran was charged with murder in the deaths of 20-year-old Julian Talbo and 23-year-old An Ha after they were found fatally shot in a Lawrenceville-area home on Thursday.

Police say the motive appears to be drug related. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Tran was arrested in February 2019 on a drug charge but avoided jail time through a pretrial diversion program.

He was also arrested on drug charges on April 6 and released from jail the next day.