HALL COUNTY, Ga (WGCL)- A family is mourning the loss of their baby after a dog mauled the 3-week old to death.

She died Tuesday in Hall County after being bitten by one of the family dogs.

Police found the newborn with serious head trauma.

Family members told police the baby had been resting in a bedroom at the time of the attack.

Officers from Hall County Animal Control took the 2-year-old Husky mix into immediate custody.