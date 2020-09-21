Georgia urging parents, caregivers to make child passenger safety a priority year-round

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety wants to be sure Georgians protect children while traveling. The agency is raising awareness of the need for children to be properly secured in car seats during this week’s annual National Child Passenger Safety Week (Sept. 20-26).

The pandemic forced GOHS to change the way it usually promotes child passenger safety.

This year, the state will be hosting a virtual car seat check on Sept. 26 in observance of National Seat Check Saturday. Parents and caregivers can make appointments for that virtual event. It will include instructions and demonstrations on properly using and installing car seats based on a child’s weight, height and age, among other vital information.

“We strongly encourage parents, grandparents and caregivers who transport little ones to take advantage of the virtual car seat checks being offered during CPS Week,” Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Director Allen Poole said. “Unfortunately, we know that traffic crashes are a leading cause of death for children under 13. Getting your car seat checked could help save a young life.”



This week of national awareness comes once a year, but GOHS officials say child passenger safety should always be front-and-center.

“When a car seat is installed correctly or booster seat and when a child’s properly restrained, if you’re in a crash it’s going to work and it’s going to keep your child safe,” said Amanda Jackson, GOHS Child Passenger Safety Coordinator. “Making sure children are in the correct car seat or booster seat should be a priority year-round.”

Georgia offers car seat technicians throughout the state who help make sure child seats are installed correctly. You can use this link to find a technician near you.

Remember, Georgia law requires children to travel in car seats until age 8. Parents and caregivers are encouraged to keep children 13 and under riding in the back seats, too. This reduces their chances of being hurt in crashes.

To learn more on child passenger safety, please visit the GOHS website.