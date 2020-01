SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- One Georgia woman wants to warn you just how clever criminals can be when it comes to stealing your hard-earned money.

78-year-old Sheila Conary says criminals diverted her Social Security checks to a bogus bank account in her name. They were able to access months worth of her money.

Meanwhile, Conary went without funds she needed to pay living expenses.

Conary shared her story with WRBL’s sister station WSAV in Savannah.