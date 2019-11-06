Georgia’s new voting machines experience some bumps during test runs

ATLANTA- A second Georgia county is keeping polls open late because of a glitch with new equipment used to check voters’ registration.

Lowndes County election supervisor Deb Cox said some electronic poll books malfunctioned in all 10 of the county’s precincts when they opened for local elections Tuesday morning. She said backup paper registration lists were used and voters experienced minimal delays.

Cox said a judge ordered Lowndes County polls to say open an extra 45 minutes.

Decatur County had similar problems Tuesday morning and polls there will also close later.

Six Georgia counties are testing new voting machines Tuesday that combine touchscreens with paper ballots. Officials plan to roll out the new system statewide during the March presidential primaries.