Georgia’s Ossoff will run again in 2020

ATLANTA- (CNN) Former Georgia congressional candidate Jon Ossoff says he’s running for office again.

Ossoff tweeted and told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he will challenge Republican David Perdue for a U.S. Senate seat.

Ossoff is well-known for his 2017 race for Georgia’s 6th congressional district, which he narrowly lost to Republican Karen Handel.

Ossoff faces three other Democratic candidates in the Perdue challenge.

They include former Columbus mayor Teresa Tomlinson; a trucking and logistics executive, Sarah Riggs Amico; and Clarkston mayor Ted Terry.



