“Get My Payment” app to launch Friday

Wondering about your Stimulus check?

The first wave of Economic Impact Payments have already hit bank accounts. To check the status of yours, the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the IRS are launching the “Get My Payment” app on April 17, 2020.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin

The app will allow taxpayers who filed their return in 2018 or 2019 but did not provide their banking information on their return to submit direct deposit information. Once taxpayers submit their banking information, they will receive their stimulus check in their bank accounts. The app allows taxpayers to track the status of their payment.

To track the status of your check, enter your Social Security Number, Date of birth, and mailing address once you access the app.

“Get My Payment” is an online app that will display on any desktop, phone or tablet. It does not need to be downloaded from an app store.

Taxpayers who want to add their bank account information to speed receipt of their payment will also need to provide the following additional information:

Their Adjusted Gross Income from their most recent tax return submitted, either 2019 or 2018

The refund or amount owed from their latest filed tax return

Bank account type, account and routing numbers

Americans who did not file a tax return in 2018 or 2019 can use “Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here” to submit basic personal information to quickly and securely receive their Economic Impact Payments.

You can visit IRS.gov for updates on the launch of the “Get My Payment” app.

Who is eligible for Economic Impact Payments?

Single Filer: $75,000

Married/Joint Filer: $150,000

If your adjusted gross income is less than these amounts, you can receive the full stimulus check amount of $1,200 for single taxpayers, $2,400 for married couples filing jointly and $500 for each dependent child age 16 or younger. If you are a single tax filer who has adjusted gross income greater than $99,000 or a married couple filing jointly with no children that earns more than $198,000, then you won’t qualify for a stimulus check.