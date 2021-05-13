Gina DeJesus carjacked at gunpoint: I-Team

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has learned Gina DeJesus reported to Cleveland police overnight three men carjacked her at gunpoint.

DeJesus made national headlines in 2013 after she and two other women spent a decade held hostage by Ariel Castro.

Now, DeJesus finds herself a victim of crime yet again.

We’ve learned a police report shows the carjacking happened at West 127 and Triskett in Cleveland.

DeJesus told police she had pulled over to the side of the road when a car came from the other direction and three men got out.

She said they pointed a gun at her face and ordered her out of the car.

As she walked away, she said another man with the group ordered her to give up her key fob.

The case was assigned to First District detectives.

We reached out to the family and they said they did not want to comment at this time.