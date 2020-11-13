“God gives me my strength,” says heartbroken mother who lost three relatives in deadly LaGrange fire

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL)-A local woman shares her deeply personal journey of coping with the grief of losing three loved ones in a house fire.

Sheila Money says her daughter faced many hardships in her short life. It’s never more apparent than when she look at family photographs.

“She had just gotten out the hospital when this picture was made. She had a heart catheterization,” says Money.

Her daughter, Lynette Chester earned her the title of survivor early-on. Since the age of nine, Chester fought many health battles: loss of hearing, heart problems, and eye surgeries.

But the last one proved the fight of her life.

“When they called me and told me how bad her burns were, I felt that God would take her,” says Money.

Lynette’s body was badly burned in a LaGrange house fire October 28. Money says Lynette spent a week in a coma before taking her final breath November 6th.

But it didn’t have to end this way for Lynette. She made it out of the fire at first, but she returned for her two boys, Desmond and William. Ultimately, none of them survived.

“I just couldn’t bring myself to reality. To think about losing a daughter and two grandkids,” says Money.

Her mom says her daughter did what any mother would do, give their lives for their seeds.

But for Lynette’s mom, it’s the seed of hope that keeps her deeply rooted in her faith.

“God gives me my strength. It may sound strange to some people but I’m glad she went back for her children. I’m glad they were all together,” says Money.