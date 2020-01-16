Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University offers diversely entertaining January

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) Dr. Sylvester McRae not only has 30-plus years experience in his field, but he's also the first local physician to use a single-site robotic surgery platform to perform a hysterectomy at St. Francis Hospital.

He visits with News 3's Greg Loyd on Midday's "Wellness Wednesday" to discuss how the state-of-the-art technology benefits patients in Columbus.