Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University offers diversely entertaining January

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) Jonathan Osborne with Gogue Performing Arts Center joined News 3’s Greg Loyd to discuss three exciting shows taking stage in the coming days.

Those performances include:

  • Dino-Light by Lightwire Theater
    Friday, January 17
  • Schwob Philharmonic, (presented by the Schwob School of Music at Columbus State University)
    Saturday, January 18
  • Travis Tritt
    (presented by Big Springs Entertainment)
    Sunday, January 26

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Gogue Performing Arts Center website.

