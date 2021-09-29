Golfers attacked on Gulf Shores golf course

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Golf usually isn’t a contact sport, but it might have felt that way over the weekend in Gulf Shores.

“Sunday about 3 o’clock we got a call to Craft Farms Golf Club of an assault,” says Gulf Shores Police Lt. Jason Woodruff.

Woodruff says a group teeing off at the third hole was interrupted by a loud noise, described as an air-horn, and it was coming from some nearby trees. “It could have started as a prank,” Woodruff said. “[But it] just ridiculously got out of hand.”

Three unidentified golfers went to investigate the noise when police say a simple game of golf turned into something criminal.

“They go to the wood line to see what’s making the noise, and there’s like six individuals in the wood line,” Woodruff said. “They’re having some words back and forth, one of the individuals attempts to steal a golf cart, confrontation ensues and then just a straight-up assault occurs.”

The camouflage-dressed suspects ran to a waiting getaway car, according to police. The golfers left with what police described as significant injuries. The motivation for the attack is unclear.

“I can tell you this — We’re not investigating it as a prank, we are investigating it as a potential felony,” Woodruff said.

Investigators were able to collect evidence at the scene and have gotten good information from the public. They believe it is only a matter of time before all of the suspects are in custody.