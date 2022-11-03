COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Community members gathered at Bull Creek Golf Course on Thursday morning hoping to score a hole in one against homelessness. SafeHouse Ministries held their third annual golf tournament to raise money for the nonprofit organization.

The Executive Director of SafeHouse Ministries, Neil Richardson, told WRBL the tournament gave community members an opportunity to have fun, praise God and bless the ministry.

“We’re going to have a little fun, we’re going to celebrate what they Lord is doing and we’re going to be able to enjoy each other and the ministry is going to be blessed,” said Richardson.

SafeHouse Ministries provides individuals battling homelessness, addiction and incarceration with shelter, food and clothing. There is a substance abuse outpatient program and a job program available that is free of charge to anyone who seeks services.

Neil said the organization had a goal of $15,000 and had surpassed that prior to the start of the tournament. All the money raised from the event will be used to benefit all five SafeHouse Ministries locations. The locations are open to men, women and families.

According to Richardson, about 80 people participated in the charity event and they were all eligible for prizes including gift cards and a trophy.

Louis Chalmers attended the event with his congregation from Evangel Church. It was his first year attending the event and shared why he believes greatly in the cause.

“It is something we believe in strongly because our son was rescued from drug addiction in high school and college and so it is the kind of ministry we really believe in and support,” said Chalmers.