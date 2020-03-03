Gov. Brian Kemp confirms two cases of coronavirus in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga (WRBL) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state.

Kemp held a news conference late Monday night to confirm the cases of COVID-19 come from two Fulton County residents.

Kemp said both people infected live in the same household. One had recently returned from Italy, a high-risk country. He says both patients are in isolation at their home.

These are the first reported cases of Coronavirus in Georgia.

With these cases, Georgia becomes the 14th state to have the disease. The Department of Public Health is working to identify any contacts who may have been exposed while the individuals were infectious. People who are identified as having been exposed will be contacted directly by a DPH epidemiologist and monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

“Georgians should remain calm, we are ready for today. We’ve been preparing, as you know, for several weeks now,” Kemp says.

Last Friday, Kemp put together a Coronavirus task force of public and private subject matter experts to pull resources for preparation efforts.

The Governor says his task force spoke to Vice President Mike Pence during a conference call about the federal government’s efforts to prepare for all possibilities. He says he’s also spoken to Vice Present Pence about the cases in Georgia.

“He emphasized to me that COVID-19 continues to present a low-risk for most Americans but that we must remain vigilant for medically fragile including the elderly and those with existing health conditions,” Kemp continued.

Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health says the patient who contracted the sickness first recognized the symptoms and contacted their physician ahead of time, so they wouldn’t put any other patients in the practice at risk.

“This was not a person-to-person contact in the community. This was travel-related,” Toomey says. “We knew that Georgia would likely have confirmed cases of COVID-19, and we planned for it. The immediate risk of COVID-19 to the general public, however, remains low at this time. I cannot emphasize enough the need for all Georgians to follow the simple precautions that DPH always urges to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses.”

COVID-19 spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose, and difficulty breathing. Those considered at risk for contracting the virus are individuals with travel to areas where there are ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 or individuals in close contact with a person infected with COVID-19.

Best Practices

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

The flu is still widespread and active throughout the state, so if you have not already gotten a flu shot, it is not too late. While the flu shot will not protect against COVID-19, it will prevent serious complications that require hospitalization and prevent overburdening the health care system in the event of a COVID-19 outbreak.

If you have recently traveled to areas where there are ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 and develop fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of your travel, or if you have had contact with someone who is suspected to have COVID-19, stay home and call your health care provider or local health department right away. Be sure to call before going to a doctor’s office, emergency room, or urgent care center and tell them about your recent travel and your symptoms.