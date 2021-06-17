Gov. Ivey declares Juneteenth as state holiday for Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Gov. Kay Ivey has declared Juneteenth as a state holiday following President Joe Biden’s declaration of making June 18 a national holiday.
“All state offices will be closed on that date, except those in areas where it is essential to maintain personnel. If it is necessary for any employee to work on that day, they should be allowed time off as soon thereafter as possible,” a press release from the governor read.
President Biden signed legislation into law Thursday marking the day that commemorates when the last enslaved African Americans learned they were free — two months after the Confederacy had surrendered.
The order by Ivey will go into effect Friday.