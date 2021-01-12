 

 

Gov. Ivey gets second vaccine shot, asks for patience from Alabamians

by: Jeff Sanders

MONTGOMERY, Ala (WIAT) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey received her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday. But questions remain on why there’s a backlog on other Alabamians getting their shots. 

After receiving her final shot of the Pfizer vaccine at Baptist South Hospital in Montgomery, Ivey urged Alabamians to have patience when it comes to getting their vaccine.

“I just want to reiterate everyone to be encouraged to get in line and get your shot because shots will be available at some point,” Ivey said.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris received his second shot along with the Governor. Harris addressed concerns over the slow vaccination process.  He said there are simply not enough vaccine shots to meet demand.

“The number that’s allotted to the state is based on our per capita allotment from Alabama’s population. 1.4% of the doses manufactured can be shipped to our state. We’ve not received all of that,” Harris said.

Harris also said that should change in the coming weeks as production ramps up and more vaccines get approval from the federal government. 

As for the governor, she’s urging Alabamians to be ready for when their turn comes.

“I just want to encourage our people to state patient, stay calm and you’ll get your shot,” Ivey said.

Meanwhile, the governor’s current mask mandate remains in effect through Jan. 22.  There’s no word yet from the governor’s office if she plans to extend it again.  

Trending Stories