Gov. Ivey offers $5k, Dana White offers $25k for information on missing Aniah Blanchard

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL)–Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is offering a $5,000 award for information leading to the arrest and conviction of perpetrators involved in the disappearance of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard. Ivey’s office announce the reward Wednesday afternoon.

UFC President Dana White is also offering a $25,000 reward to anyone who can help bring Aniah safely home to her family. White made the announcement on his Twitter page Wednesday night.

UFC pro Walt Harris is the missing teen’s stepfather.

During a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes said that while they do not have major evidence of foul play, authorities are investigating the situation as a foul play incident.

“That’s just the practical way to approach it to make sure it gets the attention it gets,” Hughes said.

Hughes also said that authorities do not believe Aniah would go missing on her own volition.

Blanchard was reported missing to Auburn Police on Thursday Oct. 24. She last communicated with a friend on Wednesday night, Oct. 23, just before midnight. Police said her vehicle was seen in the early morning hours along South College on the Thursday, the 24th.