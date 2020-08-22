Gov. Ivey to appear in video at RNC, will not travel to event

by: Phil Pinarski

FILE – In this Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, file photo, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey visits for homecoming festivities during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Alabama and Arkansas, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Ivey fractured her shoulder after being tripped by the state’s “first dog,” her office said Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. The rescue pooch unintentionally tripped the governor at home Tuesday night, Ivey’s office said. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WIAT) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will appear in a video that will play at the Republican National Convention in Charlotte next week but will not physically attend the event, according to Alabama GOP Chairwoman Terry Lathan.

Lathan said that Gov. Ivey was one of the six delegates selected to go to the convention but decided against it.

Each state is allowed to send six delegates to Charlotte. The six members attending for the state include The GOP Chairperson, the state RNC National Committeeman and Committeewoman, the state delegation chair and two members of the credentials committee.

Lathan says the governor will appear in a video that “introduces our state” at the convention. The RNC runs from Aug. 24-27.

