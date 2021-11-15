Gov. Kay Ivey picks new chief of staff, first woman named to the role

Liz Dowe Filmore will be the first woman to serve as chief of staff for an Alabama governor. (Photo courtesy Gov. Kay Ivey’s office)

ALABAMA – Gov. Kay Ivey has announced her new chief of staff.

Monday, Liz Dowe Filmore, a three-year veteran of the Governor’s Office and Ivey’s top deputy, was announced as the replacement for former Congressman Jo Bonner.

Bonner was selected as the next University of South Alabama president on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

Filmore, who begins serving as chief of staff on Dec. 1, has been working as an advisor for the governor since her re-election campaign for lieutenant governor in 2013.

“Loyalty and integrity are two of the most important qualifications needed to be an effective chief of staff. Liz possesses both of these qualities and more. I am proud she has agreed to take on the critical responsibilities that accompany this position.” Gov. Kay Ivey

Bonner will remain on Gov. Ivey’s staff through the end of 2021.

“I’ve been fortunate to work with a lot of really smart, talented young leaders throughout the years, but Liz Filmore is the best of the best. Governor Ivey couldn’t have found a brighter or more dedicated person to lead her team than Liz.” Former Congressman Jo Bonner

Filmore is the first woman appointed the role in Alabama history, according to the Governor’s Office, and officials said more staff announcements will be made in the coming weeks