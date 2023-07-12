WEST POINT, Ga. (WRBL) — For the fourth time in recent weeks, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced major job news for West Georgia.

Kia is planning a $200 million investment that will create about 200 new jobs at the West Point plant. The investment and jobs will be to assemble the all-electric 2024 EV9 three-row SUV.

“Georgia’s longstanding partnership with Kia has led to generational job creation and growth for the West Point area,” Kemp said. “As a national leader in the automotive industry, I am proud of Kia’s continued impact on the Peach State. As we noted earlier this year, this project will both bring more opportunity to hardworking Georgians and help propel the state toward our goal of becoming the e-mobility capital.”

The Kia plant in West Point opened in 2009 and has been one of the leading private employers in the region. To date, Kia has invested more than $1.9 billion in the state and Kia Georgia is responsible for more than 14,000 plant and supplier jobs in the region, according to the governor’s office.

The EV9 will become the fifth model to be assembled at Kia Georgia, joining the Telluride, Sorento and Sportage SUVs, and the K5 mid-size sedan.

EV9 assembly is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2024, according to information provided by the governor’s office.

“Like Telluride, EV9 has the potential to be another change catalyst for Kia,” Sean Yoon, President & CEO, Kia Motors North America and Kia Motors America said in a prepared statement. “This will be the most innovative vehicle that we have ever built and will be a standout in the EV market and on the road. Best of all, it will be assembled in West Point, Georgia.”

Since mid-May, Kemp has announced well over $1 billion in investment and 1,000 new jobs in West Georgia.

Anovion Technologies, a supplier of premium synthetic graphite anode materials for lithium-ion batteries, will build a new $800 million manufacturing facility in Bainbridge. That project will create more than 400 jobs.

Last month, Kemp announced at the Paris Air Show a $206 million investment and 400 new jobs in Columbus at Pratt & Whitney. He also announced a $3 million investment and up to 45 new jobs in Georgetown for pontoon boat maker Forester Boats.

Kia Georgia, which is a certified Georgia Made manufacturer, will continue to utilize the services of Georgia Quick Start, the nation’s top-ranked workforce development program, which operates the Kia Georgia Training Center. Quick Start’s comprehensive, customized training services will prepare new employees with the skills required to perform successfully on the new assembly line.

“The Kia Georgia team looks forward to continuing its tradition of being the best of the best as our plant begins production of its first EV,” said Stuart Countess, President & CEO, Kia Georgia. “The partnerships we have developed statewide with the Governor’s Office, the Department of Economic Development, and Georgia QuickStart have been tremendous, as have the local partnerships with the City of West Point and Troup County. I can’t say enough about the support Kia Georgia continues to receive from our state and local community.”