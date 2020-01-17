Gov. Kemp focuses on education, health care and crime in second State of the State address

ATLANTA – (WRBL)- Georgia governor Brian Kemp talked about education, crime, and health care in his second State of the State address.

Governor Kemp says he wants to give a 2-thousand dollar pay raise to teachers, lower the adoption age from 25 to 21, and triple the adoption tax credit.

Kemp talked about last year’s controversial heart beat bill and doing more to protect unborn children.

He vowed to provide better health care access to rural Georgians and eliminating surprise hospital billing costs.

Kemp added that more needs to be done to end human trafficking and lower gang activity.

“We are providing the resources and training needed to put these dangerous criminals behind bars,” said Governor Kemp. “We are working around the clock to keep our neighborhoods safe. While Georgia already has tough gang statutes, there is more we can do to stop violence from taking over our state.”

Governor Kemp says Georgia continues to have low unemployment — at 3.3% — the lowest in the state’s history.

However, Georgia’s senate democratic leaders reacted to the address saying we need to enforce our laws, not just keep creating new ones.

They also say Kemp’s agenda and vision was not specific enough to move Georgia forward.