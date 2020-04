TAMPA (WFLA) – President Trump is scheduled to meet with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis today in the Oval Office.

According to NBC News White House Correspondent Geoff Bennett, the President also plans to deliver remarks on “supporting small businesses” in the Rose Garden at 3 p.m.

Noticeably not on the President’s schedule is a White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing.

President Trump had recently suggested the briefings are “Not worth the time and effort.”