Governor extends Florida’s state of emergency by 60 days

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WESH) – Gov. Ron Desantis has issued an executive order extending Florida’s state of emergency due to the coronavirus for another 60 days.

The state of emergency was first issued in mid-March. DeSantis said at the time the declaration would bring the state funds that would help Florida mobilize resources more effectively.

After being shut down for about a month, Florida has launched a partial reopening allowing restaurants and shops in most of the state to open at 25 percent capacity in hopes of kickstarting the ailing economy after weeks of coronavirus-related shutdowns.

On Friday, Gov. DeSantis announced barbershops, hair salons and nail salons can reopen starting Monday, May 11.

As of Saturday morning, Florida has 40,001 total coronavirus cases and 1,715 total deaths.