Governor Ivey finding widespread support as she starts cancer treatment

MONTGOMERY, Ala (WRBL)- Governor Kay Ivey is set to begin treatment today in Birmingham for lung cancer.

Thursday’s major announcement that Ivey is undergoing treatment for lung cancer caught many by surprise.

“Just knowing her background and know where she been, knowing that she has been a faithful servant to the state, it’s very important for us to keep her in our prayer,” said Sen. Gerald Allen.

“Gov. Ivey is a strong lady and hasn’t gotten to the highest office in the state of Alabama and I feel certain that she will get through this with flying colors,” said Sen. Doug Jones.

Governor Ivey says she has a “very treatable” case of lung cancer.

As Governor Ivey begins her journey toward recovery, she is receiving well wishes from people all over the state and nation.