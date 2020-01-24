Governor Ivey stresses importance of Alabamians being counted in the 2020 census

MONTGOMERY, Ala (WRBL) Alabama state officials want you to get ready for the 2020 census.

Governor Kay Ivey took time out of her schedule in Montgomery on Wednesday to address the importance of the 2020 census, and specifically, what it means to Alabamians.

Governor Ivey told volunteers that the 20-20 census is a make-or-break year for Alabama. The state is at risk or losing a congressional seat and federal funding.

Ivey says during the 2010 census.. one million children did not get counted.

“I can not emphasize enough the importance of having an accurate count and full count in our up coming 2020 census,” said Governor Ivey.

The census will fully launch in the state in April.