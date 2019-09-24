Governor Kay Ivey offers update on her health

OZARK, Ala (WDHN)- Alabama Governor Kay Ivey visited Fort Rucker on Monday, and she took time to address her recent cancer diagnosis and the start of her treatment.

“I’m doing fine. I feel fine. I hope I look fine,” said Alabama Governor Kay Ivey with a smile. “It’s isolated, and we’ll zap it out with some radiation and be done with it.”

Governor Kay Ivey says she’s doing fine after doctors found cancer on one of her lungs.

“God is good. I have great doctors who’ve assured me that full recovery is very, very possible and that’s what they expect, and I do, too,” Ivey said.

The day after Ivey’s health announcement, she traveled to UAB for an outpatient procedure.

Ivey says that procedure was not a chemotherapy treatment.

“They just put in some markers to guide the radiation so the radiation will be precise and accurate,” Ivey said.

With that procedure under her belt, Governor Ivey is set to start a series of radiation treatments.

“It was caught very, very early and was a good prognosis and a high rate of success, and so, we’ll get those radiation treatments, and this will all be over and done with,” said Governor Ivey.

In the meantime, Ivey thanks her colleagues and fellow Alabamians for their continued support.

“Very, very grateful for all the many expressions of support and encouragement and prayers,” Ivey said. “I hope people will continue to do so because God is good.”